Dutch Lady: Global dairy demand expected to remain strong in 2021

The global dairy demand is expected to remain strong in 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — The global dairy demand is expected to remain strong in 2021 as countries cautiously get on top of Covid-19 with the rollout of vaccines worldwide and a gradual rebound in global economy.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd managing director Tarang Gupta said the market remains volatile and subjects to various domestic and global uncertainties, economic slowdown, and foreign exchange rate fluctuations that can affect the industry.

“We are also very aware of the impact of the continuing Covid-19 lockdown on the economy,” he told Bernama.

In the long term, Gupta said the group remains optimistic on the outlook of the industry and will continue adopting new strategies to ensure continuity and sustainability of the business to win in the market.

“In addition, we will continue to invest in our brands and focus on driving penetration of milk via innovations to capture multiple occasions.

“Affordability of milk will remain high on the agenda of Dutch Lady. So, our products are always on the shelves to ensure Malaysians continue to be nourished,” he said, adding that Dutch Lady remains steadfast to nourish the nation while supporting the government’s national health and food security agenda.

Dutch Lady, recently launched DUTCH LADY MaxGro — a first milk-based Formula Dietary Food, specially formulated product with selected high-in nutrients to help provide 80 per cent of children recommended nutrient intake to support their physical growth and ensure optimal development.

Gupta said milk formula is a competitive category in the country and the company is always working to improve its market share.

He said Dutch Lady certainly hopes that the new product helps increase its sales and improve market share.

“But unfortunately, we are not allowed to speculate, given our status as a listed company in Malaysia,” he said.

As the leading dairy company in Malaysia, Dutch Lady is dedicated to continue fuelling the nation with better nutrition which milk can offer, and advocate the importance of milk as part of a healthy and balanced diet.

He said thus, to keep up with the needs of everyday Malaysians, the group is constantly listening to consumers to understand their needs and continuously innovate its products to help Malaysians be more aware of the need for proper nutrition to ensure they have a healthier future, especially at a young age.

“We are excited to grow with Malaysians and come up with products specific to their needs in the future,” he added. — Bernama