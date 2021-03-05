Bursa Malaysia issues unusual market activity query to Artroniq

Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Artroniq Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume recently. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Artroniq Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume recently.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the Company Announcements (section) when making their investment decision,” the exchange said in a statement today.

Artroniq is an investment holding company mainly involved in the manufacturing and selling of polyethylene compounds for wire and cable insulation.

At the close of trading today, Artroniq shares rose 24.5 sen to RM1.05 with 61.32 million shares transacted. — Bernama