Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 606 to 338, while 397 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning today with losers thumping gainers amid sustained selling activities.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) fell 4.76 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,583.69 from 1,588.45 at Wednesday’s closing, after opening 0.44 of-a-point higher at 1,588.89.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 606 to 338, while 397 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.72 billion units worth RM1.96 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 11 sen to RM8.25, Public Bank gained four sen to RM4.26, CIMB added two sen to RM4.31, and Maxis was flat at RM4.62. However, Petronas Chemicals shed three sen to RM7.71, TNB declined eight sen to RM10.38, IHH Healthcare slipped five sen to RM5.45 and Top Glove decreased 14 sen to RM4.95.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange rose five sen to 66.5 sen, Minetech and Asian Pac were 1.5 sen higher at RM21.5 sen and 16 sen, respectively, while XOX and Green Ocean were flat at eight sen and six sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 36.19 points to 11,635.25, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 35.44 points to 11,330.41, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 98.99 points to 12,941.26, the FBM 70 reduced 53.65 points to 15,445.7 and the FBM ACE lost 103.62 points to 10,512.17.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.2 points to 185.73, the Plantation Index declined 30.93 points to 7,131.16, and the Financial Services Index added 124.8 points to 15,157.64. — Bernama