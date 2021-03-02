Bursa Malaysia in positive territory at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 633 to 487, while 429 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 14 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continued to be in positive territory at mid-afternoon amid buying momentum in heavyweights led by IHH Healthcare and Petronas Chemicals.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark index rose 5.27 points to 1,572.41 from 1,567.41 at Monday’s close.

The FBM KLCI opened 4.89 points higher at 1,572.03.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 633 to 487, while 429 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 9.11 billion units worth RM4.34 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.09, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.22, Petronas Chemicals jumped 10 sen to RM7.61, TNB advanced 12 sen to RM10.44, IHH Healthcare surged 23 sen to RM5.52, Top Glove declined 12 sen to RM4.76 and Press Metal fell six sen to RM9.69.

Of the actives, Straits Logistics bagged six sen to 26 sen, Aimflex increased 2.5 sen to 28 sen, Ablegroup went up 1.5 sen to 20.5 sen, GFM Services eased six sen to 34.5 sen, AirAsia X inched down half-a-sen to nine sen and AT Systematization slipped one sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 27.59 points to 11,589.8, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 34.54 points to 11,282.83, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 25.57 points higher at 12,914.37.

The FBM 70 increased 34.8 points to 15,508.13 and the FBM ACE slid 84.13 points to 10,621.24.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 79.67 points to 15,039.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.76 point to 184.88, and the Plantation Index declined 16.73 points to 7,135.46. — Bernama