KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has postponed its fourth-quarter earnings release by about a month, just as its shuttered Japan unit commences bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline confirmed that it has delayed the results announcement to the end of March, from initial plans to release this evening. — Reuters