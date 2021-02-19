Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, reversing some of its earlier gains due to profit-taking activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.69 points to 1,580.53 from 1,575.84 at yesterday’s close.

The index had opened 4.34 points higher at 1,580.18.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 675 to 377, while 381 counters were unchanged, 743 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.62 billion units worth RM2.65 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM7.97, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.13, Tenaga improved one sen to RM9.86, while PChem was flat at RM7.47.

Meanwhile, Top Glove eased three sen to RM6.04.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange trimmed three sen to 74 sen, while Managepay improved 5.5 sen to 26.5 sen, EA Holdings was half-a-sen higher at 4.5 sen, and Iris Corporation added two sen to 40 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 31.52 points to 11,601.48, the FBMT 100 Index increased 39.46 points to 11,287.17, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 30.8 points higher at 13,087.12.

The FBM 70 added 76.44 points to 15,307.46, and the FBM ACE increased 106.2 points to 11,194.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 26.52 points to 14,829.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.71 of-a-point to 181.76, while the Plantation Index shed 18.44 points to 7,157.44. — Bernama