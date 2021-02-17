Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 8.42 points to 1,597.72 from 1,606.14 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-morning, with apparent profit taking activities in selected heavyweights after the local bourse recorded four consecutive days of gains.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 8.42 points to 1,597.72 from 1,606.14 at Tuesday’s close.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 535 to 394, while 466 counters were unchanged, 773 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.35 billion units worth RM1.91 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased eight sen to RM8.06, Public Bank trimmed one sen to RM4.21 and PChem receded 26 sen to RM7.49.

Meanwhile, Tenaga added four sen to RM9.94 and Top Glove rose 12 sen to RM6.18.

Of the actives, DGB Asia decreased three sen to 11.5 sen and Lambo inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, while Sapura Energy improved half-a-sen to 14 sen, Dagang Nexchange increased one sen to 55 sen and Systech added six sen to 29 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index retreated 52.73 points to 11,697.27, the FBMT 100 Index declined 58.1 points to 11,389.39, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 46.64 points lower at 13,135.51.

The FBM 70 slid 71.13 points to 15,367.16, and the FBM ACE fell 94.45 points to 11,257.68.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 67.87 points to 15,121.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 1.98 points to 182.31, and the Plantation Index slipped 4.06 points to 7,110.2. ― Bernama