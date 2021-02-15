Top Glove’s R&D arm ranks second highest among Malaysian patent applicants in 2020

Top Glove, which owns more than 300 intellectual properties locally and globally, currently has nine R&D centres throughout Malaysia and Thailand with each focusing and specialising in different areas of research development. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s research and development (R&D) arm, Top Glove International Sdn Bhd, has been ranked the second-highest Malaysian patent applicant for 2020 by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO).

It said although patent filings had traditionally been dominated by universities, Top Glove International’s achievement reflected the trend of increasing industry-based R&D and demonstrated the company’s commitment towards inventions, innovation and continuous enhancement.

“Top Glove will continue to intensify its investment in R&D, artificial intelligence and digitalisation in view of which the company will continue to recruit more talents for its growing R&D team to advance its journey towards Industry 4.0,” it said in a statement today.

Last year, the group’s R&D centres filed 52 patent applications in Malaysia and 97 patent applications overseas related to gloves, formers, dental dams, chemicals used in the glove industry and automation systems, which enhance product quality and improve the production efficiency.

Top Glove, which owns more than 300 intellectual properties (IPs) locally and globally, currently has nine R&D centres throughout Malaysia and Thailand with each focusing and specialising in different areas of research development.

It said these centres collectively employed about 1,000 researchers mainly engineers, chemists and scientists, comprising over 40 PhD graduates, over 100 master’s degree holders and over 700 bachelor’s degree holders.

“These centres continue to spearhead ongoing multidisciplinary research to consolidate and adapt to the rapidly shifting global market trends while creating new developments for its high quality and lifesaving gloves, and other personal protective equipment,” it said.

According to MyIPO, the top five Malaysian patent applicants in Malaysia for 2020 are MIMOS Bhd, Top Glove International, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, University of Malaya, and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas). — Bernama