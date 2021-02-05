Eleven PMB investment funds record strong performance in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Pelaburan MARA Bhd’s subsidiary PMB Investment Bhd has announced that 11 out of its 16 funds recorded excellent performance as listed in Lipper Investment Management in the unit trust categories of Malaysian Equity, Equity Growth, Income Growth and Equity Index for the period ended December 31, 2020.

The fund consists of PMB Shariah TNB Employees Fund, which posted a growth of 66.3 per cent, while PMB Shariah Growth Fund and PMB Shariah Small-Cap Fund, both under the Growth Equity category, recorded returns of 54.8 per cent and 37.1 per cent, respectively.

PMB Shariah Asean Stars Equity USD, which is also an equity growth fund, recorded a return of 35.3 per cent, while PMB Shariah Tactical Fund registered 27.7 per cent and PMB Smart Fund notched up 26.4 per cent.

Performance for PMB Investment surpassed the FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM) Emas Shariah benchmark in the Malaysian Syariah Equity Index category with the PMB Shariah Index Fund chalking up a return of 24.9 per cent. Meanwhile, PMB Shariah Premier Fund recorded 17.7 per cent.

In the Equity Growth Income category, PMB Dana Mutiara Fund posted 13.4 per cent, while PMB Dana Al-Aiman posted 12.4 per cent and PMB Shariah Aggressive Fund 11.7 per cent.

Acting chief executive officer Mahani Ibrahim said PMB Investment would launch two new funds for 2021 related to waqaf and global unit trust at the end of the first and third quarters of the year.

Mahani said the waqaf fund concept was the first in Malaysia, and PMB Investment was targeting sales of up to RM50 million for the first year.

This endowment fund, a mixed-asset fund consisting of equity, sukuk and money market investments, is open for individual and corporate investors. — Bernama