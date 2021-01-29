Report: SpaceX valuation to hit at least US$60b in new funding round

SpaceX’s valuation could reach as much as US$92 billion, up from a US$46 billion valuation in a funding round in August. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 29 ― Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX could be valued at a minimum of US$60 billion (RM242.7 billion) as it finalises a funding round expected to close in February, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between US$325 and US$350, the report said.

The report added while details of the deal are still being ironed out, it is possible that SpaceX’s valuation could reach as much as US$92 billion, up from a US$46 billion valuation in a funding round in August.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.― Reuters