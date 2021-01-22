Top Glove to offer 9,000 jobs to Malaysians this year

A worker inspects newly made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd is offering over 9,000 job opportunities to Malaysians this year to help reduce the country’s unemployment gap and meet increased global demand for gloves and other personal protective equipment.

In a statement today, the company said it is looking to achieve the target by kicking off a year-long recruitment drive via its first Virtual Career Fair which begins tomorrow (January 23).

“The Top Glove Virtual Career Fair is expected to fill positions across all levels from executive to non-executive roles across its offices and factories in various states in Malaysia. It aims to provide gainful employment to fresh university and vocational graduates and general workers in Malaysia.

“This comprises 4,000 positions for local workers, 2,300 positions for university and technical vocational fresh graduates, 2,000 interns and trainees, and 700 experienced Malaysian employees,” it said.

Top Glove managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow said the recruitment programme would help job seekers find an enriching and rewarding career.

“We are proud to be able to do our part to support Malaysians with gainful employment, which will be key to the country’s economic and social recovery from the pandemic,” he said. — AFP