Ecobuilt’s unit bags RM72m construction project

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Ecobuilt Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, E&J Builders Sdn Bhd (E&J) has secured a contract worth RM72.32 million for the construction of retail and commercial suites in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Ecobuilt said the contract was awarded by VTS Property Builders Sdn Bhd, whereby E&J has been appointed as the main contractor to undertake construction works for the proposed development in Lorong Ikan Juara 3, Sadong Jaya.

The project consists of Tower A, a 15-storey building comprising 102 retail and commercial suites; Tower B (13-storey, 108 commercial suites); and Tower C (12-storey, 73 commercial suites).

The project also includes the development of a six-storey podium car park, as well as retail and office units.

“The project is expected to be completed by April 26, 2023, or within such extended date as provided in the conditions of the contract,” it said.

Ecobuilt said the project is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets for the financial year ending May 31, 2021. — Bernama