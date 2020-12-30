Bursa Malaysia ends morning session in the black

The FBM KLCI) rises 2.29 points to 1,637.28, after moving between 1,631.77 and 1,638.98 throughout the session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning higher, with the key index lifted by heavyweights led by Top Glove and Petronas Chemicals amid year-end window dressing.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.29 points to 1,637.28, after moving between 1,631.77 and 1,638.98 throughout the session.

The index opened 0.61 of-a-point higher at 1,635.93 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,634.99.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 563 to 455, while 469 counters were unchanged, 641 untraded and 62 others suspended.

Volume stood at 4.72 billion units worth RM1.89 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove and Petronas Chemicals surged 10 sen each to RM6.11 and RM7.47, respectively, Sime Darby Plantation rose six sen to RM5.13 and MISC jumped 11 sen to RM6.89.

Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM18.48, Maybank declined five sen to RM8.53, Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.68, TNB shed four sen to RM10.54 and IHH Healthcare eased four sen to RM4.31.

Among the actives, Sealink advanced 6.5 sen to 23.5 sen, MTouche edged up half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, Parkson increased 1.5 sen to 21 sen, Pegasus and Dynaciate were flat at 2.5 sen and 13 sen, respectively, while Techna-X inched down half-a-sen to 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 15.95 points higher at 11,820.2, the FBMT 100 Index went up 9.82 points to 11,568.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 45.35 points to 13,223.89, the FBM 70 weakened 11.83 points to 15,212.1, while the FBM ACE strengthened 40.92 points to 10,743.31.

The Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.93 of-a-point to 176.98, the Plantation Index increased 3.75 points to 7,397.88, while the Financial Services Index shed 46.01 points to 15,407.4. — Bernama