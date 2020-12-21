Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

At 6 pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0490/0530 versus the greenback compared with 4.0375/0415 at Friday’s close.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The ringgit ended lower against a firmer US dollar amid sagging crude oil prices and lockdown as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom has raised concerns, said a dealer.

At 6 pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0490/0530 versus the greenback compared with 4.0375/0415 at Friday’s close.

At press time, Brent crude oil price fell 4.75 per cent to US$49.78 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude oil decreased by 4.79 per cent to US$46.75 per barrel.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the virus situation and border closures which resulted in ugly chaos will likely weigh on risk sentiment this week.

The combination of low-for-longer rates and the anticipated US stimulus deal did not offer any support for risk appetite, which has proven enough to push the US dollar stronger.

“Still, the US stimulus deal is not big enough to placate current investors fears over this new string of the virus,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against all other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0266/0305 from 3.0389/0428 last Friday, strengthened against the euro to 4.9288/9353 from 4.9451/9512 and improved against the British pound at 5.3520/3589 from 5.4474/4540 previously.

The ringgit, however, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.9027/9076 from 3.8983/8029 at Friday’s close. — Bernama