HONG KONG, April 29 — Hong Kong’s stock exchange posted a record quarterly profit in the first three months of 2026, its operator said Wednesday, as the finance hub remains at the top of global rankings for initial public offerings.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to HK$5.19 billion (RM2.6 billion), a 27 per cent increase from the year before, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said.

Core business revenue reached HK$7.69 billion, up 22 per cent compared to the same period of last year due to increased trading volumes in the cash and commodities markets.

“HKEX delivered a strong start to 2026 with revenue and profit both reaching record highs in the first quarter of 2026, as global capital continued to seek safe havens and access to Asian growth opportunities in a volatile macro environment,” HKEX CEO Bonnie Chan said in a statement.

This year has already brought strong Hong Kong IPOs from mainland Chinese companies including Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd, and Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd.

There were 40 listings in the first quarter of 2026, raising HK$110.4 billion, more than five times the funds raised in the same period of last year. — AFP