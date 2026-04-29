KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Maxis Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd has provided an additional shareholder advance of RM202 million to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the telecommunication company said the additional shareholder advance will not bear any interest, is not repayable on demand and carries the same rights accorded to an ordinary shareholder in DNB.

“Each ringgit of additional shareholder advance is entitled to one vote.

“The additional shareholder advance is to facilitate DNB's 5G operation, including the acquisition of additional spectrum,” it said.

It said the additional shareholder advance provided is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings per share, net assets per share and gearing of the company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending 2026.

On the basis that Maxis Broadband, CelcomDigi Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd provide the additional shareholder advances as set out, the resulting shareholding structure in DNB shows the Ministry of Finance Inc (MoF Inc) retaining the largest stake at 31.18 per cent, with a total contribution of RM750.30 million.

CelcomDigi, Maxis Broadband and YTL each holds 22.94 per cent, with total contributions of RM552.03 million respectively.

In a separate filing, CelcomDigi said the company also provided RM202 million to DNB as additional shareholder advance.

It said the additional shareholder advance is offered to CelcomDigi, Maxis and YTL (contributing shareholders).

However, MoF Inc has been excluded from participating in the additional shareholder advance in light of its exercise of the put option on December 1, 2025 and all contributing shareholders have fully paid the option price.

“The additional shareholder advance will be utilised by DNB to pay upfront spectrum fees as part of the spectrum acceptance and to meet its working capital requirements,” it said. — Bernama