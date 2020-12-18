Sabah to set up one-stop centre for investors

Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — The state government plans to set up a one-stop centre to attract more domestic and international investors to Sabah and boost the local economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the proposal had been submitted and discussed with Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He is optimistic that the one-stop centre would minimise red tape for potential investors.

“Surely when it comes to investors, we have to find an approach to facilitate their dealings in the state. In this regard, the chief minister has agreed for the one-stop centre to be set up.

“This January, 10 investors will be coming to Sabah to present their working papers,” he told reporters after presenting letters of appointment to chairmen and board of directors of four government agencies at Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar who is also Sabah Works minister said an action plan would be presented to the State Cabinet on the development roadmap for Sabah’s port sector towards maintaining its sustainability and efficiency.

According to him, the action plan was important to optimise the capabilities of Sabah’s ports considering that their utilisation currently is only around 50 - 60 per cent despite the fact that the state is strategically located near China, Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei.

“I will discuss this matter with the state Works Ministry’s Permanent Secretary. We in Sabah have eight ports. It is not that we are unhappy with our ports, but they don’t really seem to attract the attention of the world. As the minister in charge, I will not stay still.

“We will upgrade some of our ports as international ports that will become an attraction to traders and entrepreneurs throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama