Bursa Malaysia, UN Global Compact collaborate to advance capital market sustainability agenda

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) will be collaborating to develop common plans of actions in advancing the corporate sustainability agenda to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The memoradum of understanding (MoU) signed today, includes collaboration on the development of Corporate Sustainability Competency Framework, aiming to serve as a reference for determining job capabilities and core competencies for corporate sustainability professionals.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, in a statement today, said the framework was essential to provide future professionals with necessary competencies and skills to respond to the sustainability challenges in an increasingly complex global environment.

“Today’s MoU signing with UNGCMYB reaffirms our commitment to make progress in building a sustainable marketplace and develop innovative solutions which will also play an important role in advancing the SDGs,” he said.

UNGCMYB executive director Faroze Nadar said the collaboration signals collective intention to raise the SDG ambition of Malaysian businesses and to entrench corporate sustainability credentials, as the next competitive advantage, beyond price, quality and speed metrics for local and global trade.

The MoU would also leverage the exchange’s BURSASUSTAIN, a digital sustainability platform to engage with stakeholders on pertinent sustainability issues and trends in Malaysia’s capital market. — Bernama