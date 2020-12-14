30% Club Malaysia inks MOU with MICG, CnetG, ASB

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — 30% Club Malaysia, a business-led campaign, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance (MICG), CnetG Asia Sdn Bhd (CnetG) and Asia School of Business (ASB) for sustainable change in Malaysian corporates.

In a joint statement, the parties said this is a positive step in building an ecosystem of partners, moving together towards a common goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) with a focus on gender balance on boards and important senior executives (C-Suites) role, encouraging businesses to work together for change and sustainable progress.

It said these partnerships would enable 30% Club Malaysia to establish avenues for corporations to gain access to knowledge, insights and best practices in advancing the diversity and inclusion agenda in their organisations.

The statement said these include the promotion of diverse and inclusive leadership as part of corporate governance advocacy with MICG and access to research and leadership development that support the goal of developing more board-ready women with ASB through its MBA and select executive education programmes.

It added that the partnerships also involved a collaboration with CnetG to develop framework that advances diversity on boards and C-suites with public listed companies, multinational companies, universities and professional bodies. — Bernama