Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to buck the regional trend as its key index remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon, thanks to buying support in Top Glove and banking heavyweights led by CIMB.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.34 points to 1,655.87 from 1,646.53 recorded at yesterday’s close.

However, on the broader market, losers marginally exceeded gainers 590 to 520, while 475 counters were unchanged, 552 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 5.39 billion units worth RM3.03 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM8.42, Public Bank rose 36 sen to RM20.22, Top Glove bagged 18 sen to RM7.02, and IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM5.61.

Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM7.66, Tenaga trimmed six sen to RM10.58, and Hartalega gave up 28 sen for RM14.38.

Among the actives, AirAsia X and Metronic added half-a-sen each to nine sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, and Sanichi inched down half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, while Trive and XOX were flat at 1.5 sen and 11 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 52.27 points higher at 11,926.85, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 52.32 points to 11,684.04, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 2.35 points to 13,508.78.

The FBM 70 increased 15.15 points to 15,302.62 and the FBM ACE rose 137.44 points to 11,077.58.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.29 of-a-point to 176.5, the Financial Services Index climbed 180.81 points to 15,238.72, while the Plantation Index trimmed 13.13 points to 7,347.89. ― Bernama