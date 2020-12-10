Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-day on Top Glove, banking gains

Bucking the regional trend, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.98 points to end the morning session at 1,653.51, after moving between 1,647.65 and 1,657.92 throughout trading session. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Gains in Top Glove and banking-heavyweights, led by CIMB, continued to support the key index on Bursa Malaysia at midday.

Bucking the regional trend, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.98 points to end the morning session at 1,653.51, after moving between 1,647.65 and 1,657.92 throughout trading session.

CIMB became biggest contributor to the rise in the composite index by adding 2.7 points, followed by Top Glove with 2.23 points.

However, on the broader market, losers edged past gainers at 531 versus 511, while 500 counters were unchanged, 595 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 4.56 billion units worth RM2.55 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd expects the FBM KLCI to range between 1,620 and 1,660 today, with downside supports revised to 1,618 and 1,600 from 1,574 previously.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank bagged four sen to RM8.42, Public Bank rose 18 sen to RM20.04, Top Glove chalked up 14 sen to RM6.98, IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM5.61, while CIMB advanced 14 sen to RM4.19.

Tenaga eased four sen to RM10.60, Hartalega fell 28 sen to RM14.38, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.67.

Among the actives, AirAsia X and Metronic added half-a-sen each to nine sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, Sanichi inched down half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, while Trive and XOX were flat at 1.5 sen and 11 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 39.86 points higher at 11,914.44, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 40.04 points to 11,671.76, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 6.95 points to 13,513.38.

The FBM 70 increased 16.26 points to 15,303.733 and the FBM ACE soared 152.31 points to 11,092.45.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.23 of-a-point to 176.44, the Financial Services Index climbed 123.5 points to 15,181.41, while the Plantation Index erased 10.98 points to 7,350.04. ― Bernama