Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning amid mixed sentiment on the regional market as buying activities emerged in selected consumer product and healthcare counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.30 points to 1,588.98.

The market opened 1.31 points higher at 1,584.99.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 584 to 367, while 463 counters were unchanged, 757 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.50 billion worth RM1.81 billion.

A dealer said Asian bourses were mixed, with Japanese stocks fell for a third consecutive day due to increasing local Covid-19 infections to record highs, raising concerns that officials would place new restrictions on business activity.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.10 and RM6.77, respectively, Public Bank went down 8.0 sen to RM18.30, TNB declined 6.0 sen to RM11.184, while Top Glove gained 17 sen to RM7.11.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and Pasukhas earned half-a-sen each to 18.5 sen and 8.5 sen, Southern Cable added 5.0 sen to 38.5 sen, while NETX improved 1.5 sen to 15 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 52.38 points higher at 11,429.36, the FBMT 100 Index perked 46.99 points to 11,208.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 101.85 points to 13,181.72.

The FBM ACE rose 42.64 points to 11,183.32 and the FBM 70 increased 99.19 points to 14,664.53.

The Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.51 of-a-point to 158.90, the Plantation Index perked 16.49 points to 7,365.48 and the Financial Services Index reduced 40.29 points to 13,966.84. ― Bernama