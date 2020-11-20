Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

Market breadth remained positive with gainers leading losers 612 to 389, while 465 counters were unchanged, 705 untraded and 28 others suspended.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on continued buying in most heavyweights, as investors book profits ahead of the weekend amidst mixed sentiments on the regional markets, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.04 points to 1,596.72 after fluctuating between 1,579.49 and 1,597.47 throughout the morning trading session.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers leading losers 612 to 389, while 465 counters were unchanged, 705 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.84 billion shares worth RM2.75 billion.

A dealer said that investors remained concerned over the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in some of Asian countries, despite optimism over the vaccine development.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 9.0 sen to RM8.19, Top Glove went up 37 sen to RM7.31, Petronas Chemicals gained 4.0 sen to RM6.81, while both Public Bank and TNB declined 6.0 sen to RM18.32 and RM11.18, respectively.

Of the actives, AT Systematization increased 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen, Southern Cable improved 6.0 sen to 39.5 sen, NETX perked 1.0 sen to 14.5 sen and Pasukhas earned half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 101.22 points higher at 11,478.20, the FBMT 100 Index increased 98.83 points to 11,260.03 and the FBM 70 jumped 155.99 points to 14,721.33.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 153.34 points to 13,233.23 and the FBM ACE rose 19.27 points to 11,159.95.

The Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.30 point to 159.69, the Plantation Index advanced 13.03 points to 7,362.02, and the Financial Services Index went up 42.20 points to 14,049.33. — Bernama