Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$104.9b as at Nov 13

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.9 billion (RM429 billion) as at November 13, compared to US$104.6 billion as at October 30.

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and was 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$95.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs; US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$4.7 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM435.95 billion; Malaysian government papers (RM10.98 billion); deposits with financial institutions (RM9.41 billion); loans and advances (RM17.41 billion); land and buildings (RM4.16 billion); and other assets (RM13.66 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million); reserves (RM171.79 billion); currency in circulation (RM128.14 billion); deposits by financial institutions (RM144.09 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.32 billion), and other deposits (RM8.3 billion); Bank Negara papers (RM13.59 billion); allocation of SDRs (RM7.85 billion); and other liabilities (RM5.36 billion). ― Bernama