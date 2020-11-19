MDEC holds first virtual talk to bolster investment confidence with Japan’s tech investors

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah led the Malaysian delegation while the Japanese investors were led by Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Japanese tech investors in Malaysia held talks yesterday in a virtual roundtable chat to bolster confidence in the nation’s digital investment.

In a statement today, MDEC said the first series of virtual talks were part of an investor engagement plan to further strengthen the confidence of investors and reinvigorate international investment by creating Malaysia as a compelling digital and tech investment hub.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah led the Malaysian delegation while the Japanese investors were led by Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka.

Saifuddin said the discussion was aimed at exchanging views, issues and challenges in Malaysia, especially during these unprecedented times.

He expressed his hope for a stronger ‘kizuna’, the Japanese concept of bond of friendship, with Japan’s tech companies to further fuel Malaysia’s digital economy and strengthen Malaysia-Japan’s win-win collaboration.

“This is part of MDEC’s initiative to create an investor-friendly environment to facilitate foreign direct investments, easing the entry of businesses into Malaysia and supporting their expansion,” he said.

“The government is confident that Malaysia will be an ideal destination for Japanese investors, especially in contributing to the growth of the national digital economy that has helped Malaysia’s transition to an innovative and knowledge-driven economy while strengthening the backbone of Malaysia’s economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDEC vice president of investment, Hew Wee Choong, said the virtual chat was in line with MDEC’s goals to drive continued digital innovation and digitally skilled talent development.

“The virtual discussion session was an excellent platform to better understand Japanese interests and to share potential digital investment opportunities in Malaysia.

“We are seeing huge interest from Japanese tech companies to invest and contribute to the growth of the digital economy especially in the technology area of Internet of things, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity by leveraging on Malaysia’s rich digital tech ecosystem in the sector of tech development,” he added. — Bernama