Claytan to mark 100th year by joining showcase of Malaysian brands at Expo 2020 Dubai

The six-month world fair, a milestone for the emirate which has splashed out US$8.2 billion on the eye-popping venue in the hope of boosting its soft power and resetting the economy, will now open its doors in October 2021. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) said Claytan Group, a pioneering local firm in ceramics, has been selected as a Malaysia Pavilion corporate partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The showcase of Claytan will be in conjunction with World Toilet Day 2020 as well as coincide with Malaysian company’s 100th anniversary.

MGTC chief executive officer Tan Sri Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said the Malaysia Pavilion will concurrently feature other Malaysian brands including cafe and retail operators.

“Claytan’s centennial marks the company’s legacy and continued resilience and success as it grows from strength to strength since it was founded in 1920. Fast forward to today, the company has expanded its footprints globally.

“The recognition of Claytan products by other pavilions is testament to its product quality and companies like Claytan prove that Malaysia may be an emerging market but we have the capabilities of a developed nation,” he said at a virtual event to commemorate United Nations’ World Toilet Day 2020 themed “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change” today.

MGTC chief operating officer Syed Ahmad Syed Mustafa said that with an estimated 80 per cent of the events participants looking to enhance global trade, the Expo 2020 would be a crucial opportunity for local firms to expand abroad.

Syed Ahmad said MGTC offered customisable packages to Malaysian companies interested in participating in Expo 2020 and more would be announced soon.

Claytan Group director CS Chen said the firm was further driven to innovate in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of providing solutions to safeguard people’s health and safety.

He added that Claytan was researching smart home technologies and big data analysis, specifically to create a disease or even cancer-detecting system that alerts users of potential health issues they might have.

“Some countries are utilising sewage surveillance programmes to test untreated sewage for fragments of the Covid-19 virus.

“If we can create a similar system that tests and collects data automatically from households or public toilets, which can warn you of any potential health risks you are exposed to, we can pinpoint and stop the spread of the virus more effectively,” Chen said.

The lead ministry for Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 is the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

The Expo will be held at Dubai, UAE from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.