Vehicle sales up 5.2pc in October 2020, says MAA

The MAA said sales of passenger vehicles jumped to 51,795 units in October 2020 from 48,987 in October 2019 and sales of commercial vehicles also decreased to 4,875 from 4,883. ― Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Vehicle sales in Malaysia surged 5.2 per cent to 56,670 vehicles in October this year from 53,870 units in the same month last year, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

On a month-on-month basis, sales volume for October 2020 also rose 0.4 per cent from September 2020, it said.

“The higher sales volume in October 2020 was attributable to the new model launches and on-going aggressive promotional campaigns by car companies,” the association said in a statement today.

However, for the first 10 months of the year, the MAA said sales slipped to 398,159 units from 496,855 in the same period last year.

In terms of total production, the MAA said 58,631 vehicles were produced in October 2020 compared with 55,775 units in the same month a year earlier.

“The production of passenger vehicles rose to 55,063 units in October 2020 versus 52,191 in October 2019, while the production of commercial vehicles shrank to 3,568 units from 3,584 previously,” it said.

On the outlook for November 2020, the MAA expects the sales volume to be lower than that of October 2020 due to one full month impact from the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for all states in Malaysia except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan.

“It is also due to the reduction in traffic volume to automotive showrooms,” it added. — Bernama