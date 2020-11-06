Bursa Malaysia rises to intraday high at mid-afternoon

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Bursa Malaysia hit its intraday high at mid-afternoon, supported by buying interest in heavyweight stocks led by Axiata and PPB Group.

Axiata rose 13 sen to RM3.18 while PBB Group bagged 60 sen to RM19.10.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 15.39 points to 1,516.88 after opening 0.69 of-a-point easier at 1,500.80.

The index moved between 1,497.32 and 1,516.88 during the day.

Gainers led losers 554 to 491, while 404 counters were unchanged, 693 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.26 billion worth RM2.99 billion.

Analysts said market participants were in an upbeat mood for the Budget 2021 announcement later today to gauge the country’s economic outlook for next year, with creating jobs and safeguarding frontliners being the key areas of focus.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose six sen to RM7.14, Top Glove gained nine sen to RM8.39, Hartalega increased by 24 sen to RM18.24 and Public Bank was 20 sen higher at RM15.20.

Of the actives, AT Systematization rose 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, while both Iris Corporation increased two sen to 32.5 sen, Netx gained 1.5 sen to 14 sen and Kanger International fell half-a-sen to 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 99.58 points to 10,989.75, the FBMT 100 Index was 102.57 points better at 10,784.70, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 116.75 points to 13,249.48.

The FBM 70 improved 110.55 points to 14,443.60 and the FBM ACE was 462.22 points firmer at 11,063.12.

The Financial Services Index rose 94.06 points to 12,244.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.34 of-a-point better at 149.70 and the Plantation Index slipped 1.81 points to 7,129.80. — Bernama