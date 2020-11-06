BNM’s international reserves at US$104.6b as at Oct 30

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.6 billion (RM432.4 billion) as at October 30, easing from US$105.2 billion a fortnight earlier.

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.4 months of retained imports and was 1.0 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$97.1 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs; US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.5 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM434.85 billion; Malaysian government papers (RM10.98 billion); deposits with financial institutions (RM6.67 billion); loans and advances (RM17.32 billion); land and buildings (RM4.16 billion); and other assets (RM13.13 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million); reserves (RM167.28 billion); currency in circulation (RM128.12 billion); deposits by financial institutions (RM142.04 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.37 billion) and other deposits (RM12.86 billion); Bank Negara papers (RM14.92 billion); allocation of SDRs (RM7.85 billion); and other liabilities (RM5.55 billion). — Bernama