Stats Dept says export unit value index up 0.7pc in September 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The export unit value index posted a positive growth at 0.7 per cent to 110.5 points in September 2020 from 109.7 points in the previous month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the better performance was due to increases in the index of mineral fuels (5.3 per cent) and animal and vegetable oils and fats (5.3 per cent).

“Similarly, the export volume index also showed an increase of 11.6 per cent from 135.6 points to 151.3 points, contributed by the rise in the index of machinery and transport equipment (20.6 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (14.3 per cent) and chemicals (13.3 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted export volume index registered a rise of 15.4 per cent from 134.5 points to 155.2 points,” he said in a statement today.

On a yearly basis, Mohd Uzir said the export unit value index dropped by 5.0 per cent, while the export volume index rose 19.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the import unit value index slipped to 112.6 points in September, a decreased of 0.7 per cent from 113.4 points registered in the previous month.

“The deterioration was due to the decreases in the index of mineral fuels (5.1 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (0.5 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (0.2 per cent),” he said.

Nevertheless, the import volume index grew 2.3 per cent to 135.2 points against 132.2 points in August 2020, he said.

Mohd Uzir said the growth was contributed by increases in the index of manufactured goods (10.2 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (5.5 per cent) and chemicals (4.4 per cent).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index in September 2020 registered a rise of 6.1 per cent from 127.5 points to 135.3 points, he added.

“On a year-on-year basis (YoY), the import unit value index declined 4.1 per cent, while the import volume index increased 0.6 per cent,” he said.

On the same note, DOSM also reported that Malaysia’s terms of trade showed a growth of 1.4 per cent month-on-month to 98.1 points from 96.7 points, while on a YoY basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade remained negative at 0.9 per cent from 99.0 points, he added. — Bernama