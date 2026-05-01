BANGI, May 1 — The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) has yet to receive any official confirmation on the safety status of 175 Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 activists, including 10 Malaysian participants, after being detained by Israeli authorities in international waters 38 hours ago.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said while there was initial information that all the activists would be released at Lerapetra Port, Crete, Greece at noon today (Malaysia time), it has yet to be verified.

“The current status (of the information) has yet to be confirmed through official channels and our field group at the port,” he said at a special media conference on updates on the Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 here today.

Sani Araby said they have also been in contact with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has stated his firm stand and condemned the Israeli regime for violating international laws.

“(The Prime Minister) stated his continued commitment to ensure the release of the participants,” he added.

Sani Araby said the Prime Minister informed that the government through Wisma Putra has begun diplomatic efforts by contacting the Malaysian honorary consul in Greece and other friendly countries to assist and coordinate efforts to release the activists.

He also urged Malaysians to continue to pressure and state their stand on the violation of international laws by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Palestine.

“SNCC has been informed that efforts are being made with legal groups around the world to apply continued pressure on the Israeli regime through respective diplomatic efforts to release the participants.

“We urge all Malaysians to pray and do whatever they can in sympathy for those being detained and also outrage against the violations committed by the Israeli regime,” he said, adding that all MPs, backbenchers and Opposition, should unite to pressure the regime over their actions in detaining the activists in international waters that was a violation of human rights.

He reiterated that the regime’s actions would not deter other activists and the delegations in Greece and Turkiye were determined to carry on with their voyage.

The ten Malaysians detained yesterday are Zainal Rashid Ahmad onboard Arkham III; Osman Zolkifli and Dr Jihan Alya Mohd Nordin (Eros 1); Hazwan Hazim Dermawan, Mohd Hanafi Mohd Salim, Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman and Norhelmi Ab Ghani (Bianca BCN), Mohd Redzal Amzah (Freia); Muhamad Muhsin Zaidi (Marea) and Mohd Shamsir Mohd Isa (Esplai). — Bernama