RAWANG, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to remain calm in addressing the situation in Negeri Sembilan and to prioritise efforts to revive the economy and safeguard the interests of the people.

He said the situation in the state must be handled in accordance with the provisions of the state constitution, while respecting the decree of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to continue in office.

Anwar stressed that the priority now is to restore the national economy rather than to escalate political issues.

“We have given our advice, and I have conveyed this to our friends in Pakatan Harapan, and also to the leadership of Umno.

“If discussions are needed, we can have them, but for now, we must not disrupt efforts to revive the economy and safeguard the interests of the people. That is what matters most,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Nurul Iman here today.

On Monday, all 14 Umno and Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan announced they had lost confidence in and withdrawn support from the state government led by Aminuddin. — Bernama