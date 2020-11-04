Bursa Malaysia remains firmer at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with gainers overtaking losers 620 to 248, while 373 counters were unchanged, 900 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained firmer at mid-morning today, supported by buying interest in most heavyweights, mid-sized and small capitalisation-linked counters.

At 11.12am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 10.93 points to 1,472.38 after opening 3.04 points better at 1,464.49.

Market breadth was positive with gainers overtaking losers 620 to 248, while 373 counters were unchanged, 900 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.95 billion units worth RM1.24 billion.

Nestle led the top gainers after surging 80 sen to RM139.80, followed by KL Kepong, increasing 50 sen to RM22.18 and Dutch Lady, gaining 26 sen to RM34.46.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank rose six sen each to RM7.06 and RM15.02, respectively, Top Glove unchanged at RM8.32 and Hartalega added 24 sen to RM18.00.

Tenaga gained eight sen to RM9.63, Petronas Chemicals was four sen better at RM5.96 and Petronas Gas bagged 14 sen to RM16.00.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and GD Express Carrier rose 1.5 sen each to 11.5 sen and 41 sen, respectively, while Lambo Group was unchanged at 30 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 91.47 points to 10,653.26, the FBMT 100 Index was 88.46 points better at 10,459.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 113.41 points to 12,784.16.

Meanwhile, the FBM 70 went up 160.30 points to 13,974.85 and the FBM ACE was 125.77 points firmer at 9,885.58.

The Financial Services Index rose 75.11 points to 12,057.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.04 points better at 143.32 and the Plantation Index gained 54.96 points to 6,898.34. — Reuters