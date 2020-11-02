Macau’s gambling revenues dive 72.5pc in Oct

Employees inside the casino prepare for the opening of MGM Cotai in Macau, China February 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 2 — Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 72.5 per cent in October year-on-year, extending the steep coronavirus-driven declines of recent months but at a slower pace as visitors to the world’s biggest casino hub from mainland China picked up slightly.

October’s figure of 7.3 billion patacas (RM3.8 billion) released by Macau’s government yesterday, was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 72 per cent-74 per cent.

Gaming revenues have slumped since February due to coronavirus travel restrictions with the last six months posting an over 90 per cent drop. China resumed Macau tourist visas from September 23 but demand has remained tepid due to ongoing coronavirus regulations and muted sentiment from VIP high rollers to gamble.

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling have sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars in Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say. — Reuters