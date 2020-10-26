Latest application for Prihatin Special Grant is on Oct 31, says Inland Revenue

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Micro traders who are eligible to receive the Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) must submit their applications at the latest by Oct 31.

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM), in a statement today, reminded traders who had not yet received the one-off aid of RM3,000 to make their applications online at https://gkp.hasil.gov.my/.

‘‘Visit the GKP portal to download the conditions for applications and the frequently asked questions on the special assistance.

‘‘Any relevant query and feedback can be made by contacting IRBM through the Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000/603-89111100 (Overseas) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Forms at the IRBM’s official portal at the quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/,” it said in a statement.

GKP was introduced via the Additional PRIHATIN SME Economic Stimulus Package to help micro traders who were impacted by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the PRIHATIN Special Supplementary Initiative Framework, the government had agreed to reopen the GTK from Oct 1 to 31 with payments to be made from Nov 25. Those who had submitted their applications could check the results from Nov 15, 2020. — Bernama