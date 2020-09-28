Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Earlier today, BNM conducted four conventional money market tenders and one qard tender. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM38.31 billion from RM43.22 billion this morning, while in the islamic system, it declined to RM15.60 billion from RM18.50 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted four conventional money market tenders and one qard tender.

The central bank revised the conventional overnight tender to RM37.5 billion from RM36.3 billion.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM37.50 billion conventional money market tender and a RM15.60 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama