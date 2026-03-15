SHAH ALAM, March 15 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting the Semarak Syawal 1447@Pasar Tani programme, which will be implemented at 722 business locations nationwide from yesterday until March 19, to record a sales value of RM40 million.

FAMA director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said the programme was held to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs to market their products directly to consumers, in addition to promoting the farmers’ market as the main marketing platform for fresh agricultural products, food and agro-based industry products.

“We are implementing this programme in several key locations including Putrajaya, Bangi, Melawati and several other areas around the Klang Valley to make it easier for the public to get essential goods ahead of Aidilfitri at reasonable prices including discounts.

“For Selangor, this programme is targeted to record a sales value of RM2.7 million involving 48 farmers’ market locations throughout the six-day period of the event,” he said in a press conference on Semarak Syawal 1447@Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Farmers’ Market at Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market, here today.

Additionally, Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market and Kelana Jaya are among the focus locations for the event after both locations became the public’s choice for obtaining various essential goods including fresh food and dry products.

Visitors queue to purchase fresh chicken at a promotional price of RM10 each in conjunction with the Semarak Syawal 1447 Launch Program @ Selangor State, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory and Putrajaya Farmers' Market at the Shah Alam Stadium Market March 15, 2026. — Bernama pic

According to Abdul Rashid, the programme helps the public prepare for Syawal, provides direct access to fresh and quality products, increases the income of entrepreneurs and farmers and offers special promotions with savings.

“Visitors can enjoy reasonable prices through Agro Madani sales and special sales that offer fresh products directly from producers while farmers’ markets are beginning to have the opportunity to increase sales and competitiveness.

“We see that like other festive seasons, demand usually increases but so far the prices of goods are still stable and have not shown a sudden increase, while existing stocks are also believed to be sufficient and can withstand demand until Aidilfitri,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid said his party will be organising a 24-hour Mantai Carnival starting this Tuesday at the Shah Alam Stadium to offer fresh local beef at a lower price than the market.

He explained that 10 tonnes of fresh local beef equivalent to 63 heads of cattle will be sold at RM25 per kilogramme compared to RM30 at the price before the discount.

Earlier, Abdul Rashid accompanied Shah Alam Member of Parliament Azli Yusof and FAMA Selagor director Isa Hamzah to tour the farmers’ market after completing several ‘Happy Hour’ sessions involving various products including basic necessities. — Bernama