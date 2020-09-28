Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-afternoon

The buying in the ace, small and mid cap counters for several sectors also provided support to the local bourse. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon, cushioned by buying in selected heavyweights in the healthcare, industrial products and services, as well as consumer products and services-linked counters.

The buying in the ace, small and mid cap counters for several sectors also provided support to the local bourse.

The uptrend momentum was also shared with its regional peers, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 0.98 per cent to 23,462.86, Japanese’s Nikkei 225 improving 1.32 per cent to 23,511.62 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index advancing 0.41 per cent to 2,482.33.

As at 3.03 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 0.78 of-a-point to 1,509.92 after opening 1.12 points higher at 1,510.26.

Market breadth was positive on the scoreboard. Gainers surpassed losers 513 to 425, while 413 counters were unchanged, 750 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.53 billion units worth RM2.26 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.09, Top Glove and Tenaga erased two sen to RM8.78 and RM10.86, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM5.50.

Among the actives, XOX rose 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen, Metronic added one sen to nine sen, while Vsolar was flat at four sen and Advance Synergy was two sen lower at 15.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index appreciated 29.26 points to 10,870.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 54.23 points to 13,016.65.

The FBM 70 advanced 123.30 points to 14,173.59, the FBMT 100 Index gained 27.72 points to 10,696.23 and the FBM ACE soared 126.10 points to 10,153.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index inched up 0.18 of-a-point to 12,327.81, the Plantation Index gained 0.63 of-a-point to 7,055.75 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.67 of-a-point to 135.46. — Bernama