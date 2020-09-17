Halal Street UK launches Malaysia’s halal e-commerce platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysian-owned Halal Street UK today launched its e-commerce platform, HalalExtra.com, to enable Malaysian halal products to be sold in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

Halal Street UK founder and chief executive officer Simon Suresh said the business-to-business (B2B) platform could help Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) find new markets overseas amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The halal industry has expanded beyond the food sector and the substantial growth in the number of Muslim consumers, as well as the increasing demand from the non-Muslim population, is driving the global halal market at an exponential rate,” he said in a statement today.

Simon added that the e-marketplace would establish a supply chain to the UK and its neighbouring countries and serves more than 700 million Muslims in the region.

The platform promotes day-to-day products under food, health, beauty, snacks, seasonings and condiments, and meat and poultry, among others.

“Only certified halal products which are carefully selected through a stringent process will be featured on the website,” he added.

The UK halal market is today worth US$4.5 billion (RM18.6 billion) and is now the third-largest e-commerce market in the world, after the United States and China.

According to projections from think tank Pew Research Centre, the Muslim population in the UK alone is set to triple in 30 years, rising from 4.1 million in 2016 to 13 million in 2050. — Bernama