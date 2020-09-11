Malaysia-Thailand Jan-July border trade falls 23.6pc

BANGKOK, Sept 11 — The border trade between Malaysia and Thailand fell 23.6 per cent to 131 billion baht in the first seven months of this year, following the closure of entry points to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Trade Department director-general Keerati Rushchano said Thailand’s cross-border trade including transit trade stood at 741 billion baht (RM98 billion), dropping 8.5 per cent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year.

“Thailand’s border trade with four neighbouring countries — Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia — stood at 434 billion baht, a 12.8 per cent decline year-on-year.

“Malaysia is Thailand’s biggest border trade partner,” he said in a statement.

Keerati said the export value stood at 256 billion baht, down 10.9 per cent year-on-year from January to July this year, while the import value fell 15.4 per cent to 178 billion baht. This resulted in a 78.1 billion baht trade surplus.

He said the border trade with Laos dropped 7.8 per cent to 107 billion baht while the border trade with Myanmar slid 13.6 per cent to 101 billion baht.

However, he said, the border trade with Cambodia rose 1.8 per cent to 84.8 billion baht.

Keerati said Thailand’s transit trade with Singapore, Vietnam and Southern China declined by 1.7 per cent to 308 billion baht in the first seven months this year.

The transit trade with Southern China and Singapore increased 14.4 per cent and 11.3 per cent to 131 billion baht and 50 billion baht respectively during the period.

The transit trade value with Vietnam and other countries reduced 21.8 per cent and 15.8 per cent to 34.9 billion baht and 91.7 billion baht respectively.

Keerati said cross-border trade is likely to improve in the remaining months as countries reopen their border checkpoints.

To date, Thailand has reopened 40 of its 97 border checkpoints for export and import as well as transportation of goods. — Bernama