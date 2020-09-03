‘Penjana Shop Malaysia Online’ earns RM200m in sales for retailers, according to Shopee

The e-commerce giant’s new micro site Buy Malaysia focuses on Malaysian products and business. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Local retailers and traders on e-commerce platform, Shopee generated over RM200 million in sales within the first month of the government’s Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) Shop Malaysia Online campaign which kicked off on August 1.

Shopee Malaysia marketing lead Lok Weng Lum said vouchers offered in the campaign have been enjoyed by close to two million Malaysians who took advantage of savings and cashback on home and living, health and beauty, toys, groceries, automotive, mobile and gadgets, among others.

“The e-commerce platform refreshes the Shop Malaysia Online initiative with a new theme weekly to keep things exciting for consumers and to make it easier for Malaysians to identify local sellers,” he said during a campaign mid-point review today which was also the launch of Shopee’s annual signature shopping event — 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale via YouTube.

“We have introduced the ‘Local Seller’ tag, which will appear under all items sold by local businesses that qualify for the Shop Malaysia Online initiative,” he added.

Shop Malaysia Online follows another successful collaboration between Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Shopee — the Penjana Micro, SMEs (MSMEs) e-commerce campaign which is the government’s other Penjana e-commerce initiative.

Lok said the e-commerce campaign provides over RM1,500 in perks for each new MSMEs to Shopee.

It has since benefited over 38,000 sellers to date, with participating MSMEs recording an average uplift of 162 per cent in their daily sales after joining the campaign, he added.

Local sellers who want to join this campaign can apply before September 23 via https://shopee.com.my/m/msmecampaign.

Gadget Velocity online manager Gan Poe Yee said they have participated in both the Penjana e-commerce initiatives and joined Shopee in June this year.

“We were able to achieve sales close to RM400,000 last month alone,” she said.

Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Vach Pillutla, said the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged businesses to look for opportunities to grow beyond traditional models.

“We made a business decision to pivot from offline to purely online until the movement control order was lifted. Our efforts saw daily transactions grow by 20 times during the period.

“Even today, our e-commerce business continues to show healthy growth because e-commerce has unlocked a new consumer segment for us. So, setting up the Al-Ikhsan Official Store on Shopee Mall is a natural progression as we expand our e-commerce efforts,” he added.

Meanwhile, MDEC Enablers & Demand Generation, E-commerce Division head, Prasad Babu said during a panel session that the Penjana e-commerce initiatives have enabled local sellers to relook at their e-commerce approach to become digitally-powered businesses.

“The impact and results are not just about the sales figures or the number of new online sellers the initiatives have created so far, but it is how an accelerated digital economy growth has proven to be a big win for us as a nation,” he said.

The Penjana Shop Malaysia Online campaign will run till September 30. Further information can be accessed via https://shopee.com.my/m/shop-malaysia-online and for the 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale, through https://shopee.com.my/m/99. — Bernama