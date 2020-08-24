Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM32.20 billion from RM36.38 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it slipped to RM14.8 billion from RM20.23 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted three conventional money market tenders, as well as an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM31.50 billion conventional money market tender and a RM14.80 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama