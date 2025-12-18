PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken to task the views of certain parties who have questioned Malaysia’s assistance to Gaza, describing such criticism as lacking humanitarian values.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that over the past two to three years, Malaysia had channelled about RM100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza, even as peace initiatives were undertaken by United States President Donald Trump.

He said the assistance was extended on humanitarian grounds due to the continued violations by the Israeli regime of ceasefire agreements and crimes committed against the Palestinian population.

“Continuous violations, hundreds of breaches of agreements have been carried out by the Israeli regime. Small children and women continue to be killed… most mosques and churches have also been destroyed,” he said at a briefing with Editors-in-Chief of local and international media here yesterday.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, with the briefing attended by 92 representatives from local and international media.

Meanwhile, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to continue supporting Gaza not only through the provision of humanitarian aid but also by lending its political voice to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

He said that during discussions with Trump while riding in the Cadillac One, known as “The Beast”, at the end of October, he had politely and respectfully explained the reasons behind Malaysia’s support for the rights of Gaza and Palestine, as well as the humanitarian considerations involved.

“I told (Trump) why I chose to defend the rights of Gaza and Palestine and why we have remained so consistent in our support. He did not get angry.

“But such voices are still being heard, and I apologise because I find it difficult to understand, especially when those speaking raise issues of religion and humanity but lack compassion,” he said.

Anwar said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had also personally invited him to attend the Gaza Recovery and Reconstruction Summit in Egypt, but the meeting had yet to take place as it was difficult to secure a quorum of Arab and Islamic world leaders towards the end of the year. — Bernama