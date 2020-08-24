QI Group Hong Kong clinches HR award for best practices

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 – The QI Group was named one of the “Best Companies to Work for in 2019” by HR Asia for the sixth year in a row.

QI Group’s corporate office in Hong Kong was recognised for its excellent workplace culture and best practices which enable employees to realise their full potential.

The group said in a statement that the award by HR Asia, an authoritative regional publisher in the HR industry, recognises companies in the region for their employee engagement practices, talent development as well as workplace culture.

The QI Group has its operational headquarters in Malaysia and is the parent company of direct selling business QNET.

Malou Caluza, the chief executive officer of QNET who received the award on behalf of the company, said the diverse and inclusive work culture of the group, which is made up of 46 per cent women, made it stand out in terms of leadership and service.

HR Asia ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ Award received over 200 entries this year in its HK edition and 35 companies who demonstrated the best working environment across all industries received this distinguished honour.

The award, covering 12 markets across the region, is organised by HR Asia to recognise the best practices to achieve effectiveness in employee engagement and people management. — Bernama