Dutch Lady’s Q2 profit jumps 23.5pc following higher demand

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd posted a net profit of RM21.23 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2 2020) — a 23.5 per cent rise from RM17.19 million recorded in Q2 2019 due to higher demand for its products as well as lower and efficient commercial spending.

Revenue for the quarter increased 12.3 per cent year-on-year to RM273.52 million from RM243.60 million previously.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation, the company has been able to operate at full capacity, and has been able to continue to drive its purpose of nourishing the people,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company remained optimistic about its long term outlook.

“It has good leverage from the strength of its brands, the increasing need and recognition of the goodness and nutritional value of milk, as well as its complementing dairy products among Malaysians,” it said.

For the first half of 2020 (H1 2020), its net profit was lower at RM43.96 million versus RM51.08 million previously, while revenue was higher at RM524.69 million compared with RM508.59 million in H1 2019. — Bernama