Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today, with mild bargain hunting in the lower liners, interspersed with profit-taking in selected heavyweights amidst a volatile market.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 3.31 points to 1,573.81 from 1,577.12 at Friday’s close.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.43 points higher at 1,578.55.

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 486 to 438, while 381 counters were unchanged, 713 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 3.99 billion shares worth RM2.13 billion.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said it continues to favour the technology sector following its fresh record close on Nasdaq, coupled with the strong billings of semiconductors.

“We also think that the plastic packaging and emergency medical services (EMS)-related stocks may charge higher owing to the recent positive batch of corporate earnings amid resilient demand,” it said in a note.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Top Glove went down four sen each to RM7.51 and RM27.96 respectively, Public Bank shed 18 sen to RM17.12, Tenaga was two sen higher at RM11.02, while Hartalega dropped 26 sen to RM17.48.

Among actives, Lambo, XOX and PWorth bagged half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen, 21.5 sen and four sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 12.17 points to 11,337.91, the FBMT 100 Index was 14.64 points lower at 11,144.60, while the FBM 70 strengthened 14.98 points to 14,751.27.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index added 3.80 points to 13,433.61 while FBM ACE declined 49.76 points to 11,0872.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 59.23 points to 12,967.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.08 of-a-point to 142.19 while the Plantation Index rose 40.83 points to 7,080.49. — Bernama