Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia stayed marginally lower at mid-afternoon with continued mild profit-taking, led by finance-linked stocks, interspersed with buying support mainly in the lower liners.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dipped 0.48 per cent or 7.63 points to 1,569.49 from 1,577.12 at Friday’s close.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.43 points higher at 1,578.55.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 563 to 501, while 386 counters were unchanged, 568 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 6.73 billion shares worth RM3.75 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slid four sen to RM7.51, Top Glove eased 12 sen to RM27.88, Public Bank was down 30 sen to RM17.00, Hartalega shed 38 sen to RM17.36, and Tenaga eased two sen to RM10.98.

Of the actives, Iris improved two sen to 40 sen, Bioalpha rose four sen to 32 sen and Lambo bagged half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

Kossan Rubber emerged as a top loser, dropping 48 sen to RM15.92, followed by Panasonic which erased 46 sen to RM31.08 and Hartalega.

Top gainers KESM, Solution Group and MISC gained 13 sen each to RM8.78, 60.5 sen and RM7.93, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index reduced 36.33 points to 11,313.75, the FBMT 100 Index was 41.50 points lower at 11,117.74, while the FBM 70 weakened 5.93 points to 14,730.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 22.43 points to 13,407.38 and FBM ACE decreased 8.96 points to 10,912.92.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 81.89 points to 12,944.60, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 1.08 point to 141.19, while the Plantation Index rose 23.74 points to 7,063.40. — Bernama