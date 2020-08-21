FGV eyes RM12m revenue yearly from Chuping Agro Valley pineapple production

In a statement today, FGV said it had allocated 60.70 hectares of contract farms for 15 local agropreneurs to develop MD2 pineapple crops under the project. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) aims to produce 4,000 tonnes of MD2 pineapple production with sales revenue of RM12 million per year under the FGV Chuping Agro Valley (FCAV) project in Perlis.

In a statement today, FGV said it had allocated 60.70 hectares of contract farms for 15 local agropreneurs to develop MD2 pineapple crops under the project.

“The FCAV project covers four main segments, namely MD2 pineapple contract farms, commercial cassava farms, Harumanis mango farms and a dairy valley.

“It also houses animal feed mills, workers’ housing complexes and oil palm research centres,” said the plantation giant.

Apart from the MD2 pineapple plantation which is expected to start at the end of this year, FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the pilot project for the commercial cassava cultivation will start in September 2020.

“FGV has allocated 3,500 hectares for planting and is targeting 50,000 tonnes of cassava starch production per year with sales revenue of RM94 million,” he said.

According to FGV, the entire FCAV project development will take two years to be completed, and it is expected to bring significant changes to the agricultural industry landscape in Perlis due to the use of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 approach. — Bernama