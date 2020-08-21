Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, there were 668 gainers and 482 losers, while 384 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session mixed, with the key index slipping into the negative territory but the overall market breadth was positive.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.15 of-a-point to 1,575.23 from Wednesday’s close of 1,575.38.

The barometre index was dragged down by losses in Petronas Chemicals, Maybank, Public Bank, Genting, and Genting Malaysia with a combined 7.168 points.

On the broader market, there were 668 gainers and 482 losers, while 384 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 6.28 billion shares worth RM3.19 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Top Glove rose 78 sen to RM27.92, and Tenaga added two sen to RM11.02.

Maybank lost seven sen to RM7.57, Public Bank fell 18 sen to RM17.30, while Hartalega was flat at RM17.20.

Among the most actives, XOX, AT Systematization and Sino Hua-An bagged one sen each to 20.5 sen, 10 sen and 12 sen respectively, Solution increased 19 sen to 48 sen while DGB was flat at 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 34.02 points to 11,332.27, the FBM 70 chalked up 137.32 points to 14,678.34 and the FBM ACE surged 538.35 points to 10,819.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 104.73 points to 13,385.1 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 25.46 points to 11,138.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 76.52 points to 13,041.17, but the Plantation Index rose 40.68 points to 7,061.22 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.1 of-a-point to 141.98. — Bernama