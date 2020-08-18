Cyberview appoints Mohd Zuki Ali as chairman

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali at the investiture of the 2020 federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s birthday at Istana Melawati August 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview), the tech hub developer of Cyberjaya, has appointed Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as its new non-executive chairman, effective July 28, 2020.

Mohd Zuki, 58, succeeds Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, whose tenure ended on May 1, 2020, Cyberview said in a statement today.

It said Mohd Zuki is also currently the nation’s 15th Chief Secretary to the Government, a position he has held since January 1, 2020.

“With vast experience and a strong track record in the civil service, he has spent 28 years in the civil service where he served in various ministries and capacities, including the Finance, Education, Home Affairs, Rural and Regional Development, and Natural Resources and Environment Ministries.

“Prior to his appointment as Chief Secretary to the Government, Mohd Zuki was Secretary-General of the Defence Ministry. He was also previously attached to Istana Negara, the Prime Minister’s Department and was Sarawak Federal Secretary,” it said.

Mohd Zuki holds a Master of Business Management degree from Nanyang University, Singapore, and a Bachelor of Economics from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. — Bernama